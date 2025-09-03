Brooks Nader and Billy Haire Finalize Divorce After Nearly a Decade Together

NEW YORK CITY, NY — Brooks Nader, the Sports Illustrated model, and her ex-husband Billy Haire announced their divorce in May 2024 after nearly a decade together. The couple met in 2015 in New York City when Nader was just 19 and Haire was 30.

Nader reflected on their marriage, stating, “It was a really hard decision to get a divorce just because you don’t love somebody. That’s why I did it,” during an interview in August 2025.

As the couple moved on, Haire began dating Naomie Olindo, a Southern Charm star, making their relationship official in June 2025. The news comes shortly after Haire and Nader’s divorce was finalized in 2025.

Haire, who graduated from Bucknell University with a degree in economics and history before earning an MBA from NYU Stern School of Business, now serves as the senior vice president of digital sales and partnerships for Minute Media, a global sports and culture technology company.

During their relationship, Nader and Haire experienced a rocky first date at BondSt in New York City. Nader recalls being sick and running to the bathroom after her first bite of sushi, stating, “I had a stomach disease that I didn’t know about.” Despite the mishap, their relationship blossomed, leading to their wedding on December 14, 2019, at St. Mary's Church in New Orleans.

The couple had been living apart for several months before their announcement, and according to Nader’s representative, the split was amicable. An insider mentioned that both are busy with their careers and decided it was best to go separate ways.

Even after their divorce, Nader’s family remains in touch with Haire, as revealed during an episode of her new reality show, Love Thy Nader. Nader’s father, Breaux, even referred to Haire as his “golfing buddy.”

As Nader moves forward with her new life and career, she openly discusses her past but remains private about her divorce. She recently shared, “I think that I was a different person when I was married to him” while participating in reality television.

Nader is now embracing her independence and navigating new relationships, as audiences watch her journey unfold on screen.