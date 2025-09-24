Brooks Nader Calls Ex Gleb Savchenko ‘Creepy’ After DWTS Comments

New York, NY — Model Brooks Nader has publicly criticized her ex-boyfriend and former ‘Dancing With the Stars‘ partner, Gleb Savchenko, after his comments about their past performance stirred controversy.

During a recent appearance on ‘Watch What Happens Live,’ Nader responded to Savchenko’s remarks, calling him a “creepy person” and describing her experience on the show as challenging due to his behavior. “I was f–ked literally and physically from the start,” the 28-year-old said. “I had no chance at having good choreography because he was humping me the whole time. It’s true,” she added.

The exchange began after Savchenko hinted at his excitement about performing with a new partner, saying he looked forward to having “zero drama” and could focus on dancing rather than compensating for previous shortcomings. His comments, made shortly after the announcement of his new partner, sparked reactions from fans and followers.

Nader, who competed with Savchenko last year on ‘DWTS,’ felt that his comments about their relationship were invasive. “It’s unsettling when someone you once dated continues to make comments about you years later,” she stated, emphasizing the need for respectful boundaries.

Fans took to social media to support Nader, many echoing her sentiments about Savchenko’s inappropriate behavior. This recent fallout not only adds drama to the popular reality show but also raises questions about the personal lives of its contestants.

Despite their chemistry on the dance floor, Nader and Savchenko’s relationship faced ups and downs. They briefly rekindled their romance after initially dating in 2024 but ultimately split for good in April 2025. Nader’s sister has previously alleged infidelity on Savchenko’s part, an accusation he has denied, asserting, “I’m not a cheater. I’m actually a family guy.”

The drama between the former couple continues to spark interest as ‘Dancing With the Stars’ remains a fixture in pop culture, reminding viewers that the show often captures moments beyond the ballroom.