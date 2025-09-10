Brooks Nader and Carlos Alcaraz Confirm New Romance

New York, NY — Brooks Nader is dating tennis star Carlos Alcaraz, as confirmed by her sister Grace Ann Nader. Grace Ann exclusively shared the news with E! News at the Raising Cane’s New York Fashion Week Show on September 10, saying, ‘The rumors are true. Dating is such a loose term. But I do know he’s the man of the hour.’

Grace Ann revealed that the couple is indeed seeing each other. Furthermore, Carlos, who is 22, has already met Brooks’ sisters Mary Holland Nader, 26, and Sarah Jane Nader, 23. However, Grace Ann has not yet had the opportunity to meet him. ‘I’m dying to,’ she mentioned, describing Carlos as ‘such a cutie.’

This revelation comes just a week after Brooks, 28, clarified that she was not dating fellow tennis player Jannik Sinner, who is rumored to be with model Laila Hasanovic. Instead, she attended a match featuring Carlos against France’s Arthur Rinderknech during the US Open.

Carlos Alcaraz has discussed the challenges of dating while managing his tennis career. In July 2024, he stated, ‘I am single. I am looking for someone. It can be difficult as a tennis player to meet the right person because you are traveling all the time.’ He added that he values returning home to be with his family, noting, ‘When I finish a tournament, it doesn’t matter if I win or not, I just want to get home to be with my family.’

