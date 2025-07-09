Brooks Nader Dazzles in Sheer Top at Paris Dinner

PARIS, France — Brooks Nader turned heads as she exited La Pérouse restaurant in Paris on July 8, 2025, wearing a striking sheer blouse that left little to the imagination. The 28-year-old model was spotted alongside her sister Sarah Jane Nader for a dinner hosted by newlywed Lauren Sanchez.

Nader, a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, went braless under her eye-catching black see-through top. She completed her look with skintight capri pants, high heels, and a sleek black clutch. Nader’s bold fashion choice drew attention from onlookers and photographers alike.

This outing followed a wardrobe mishap Nader experienced at Wimbledon just days before. While attending the tennis match, she humorously shared on social media that she began her period unexpectedly, leading to visible stains on her outfit. Many fans praised her for being candid about the incident.

Nader was a guest at the lavish wedding of Lauren Sanchez to Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, held on June 27 in Venice, Italy. The wedding reportedly cost between $50 to $55 million and was attended by numerous celebrities, including Leonardo DiCaprio and Kim Kardashian.

As Paris Fashion Week kicked off on the same day, Nader’s appearance at the restaurant became one of the event’s most talked-about moments. Her confident style statement was well-received by fans, highlighting her ability to embrace both glamour and authenticity.

Nader has not shied away from the spotlight following her recent breakup. She gained attention this summer for her reality show, “Love Thy Nader,” featuring her close bond with her sisters. The show is set to premiere on Hulu later this season.

Nader continues to inspire many with her candidness and bold fashion choices, leaving a lasting impression during her Parisian outing.