Brooks Nader Embraces Wardrobe Malfunction on Italian Yacht

ROME, Italy — Brooks Nader experienced a wardrobe malfunction while on a luxurious yacht getaway. The 28-year-old influencer shared a clip on Instagram where the top of her plunging white tank dress slipped down, exposing her chest. Instead of shying away from the incident, Nader added two star emojis over her nipples and posted the footage, highlighting her playful attitude towards the mishap.

Nader was enjoying the sun with flashy gold jewelry, including a vintage Chanel choker, aviator sunglasses, and a bright smile while relaxing on the boat. On Wednesday, she was spotted having fun on a floating climbing wall attached to the yacht.

In a subsequent post on Saturday, she showcased a strapless dress by Italian designer Ermanno Scervino, sporting a bedazzled cowboy hat while spending time with her sisters Grace Ann, Mary Holland, and Sarah Jane Nader.

This isn’t the first time Nader has made headlines for handling wardrobe issues with grace. Earlier in July, she was praised for a candid TikTok moment during the ESPYs when she dealt with an unexpected period stain on her white skirt. “Tries to be chic,” she quipped, adding, “Starts 🩸 at Wimbledon.” The video showcased her chic polka-dot top paired with a white zippered midi skirt, displaying the stain while her friends reacted with shock.

Nader’s openness about these experiences has resonated with many fans. Comments flooded her posts as viewers expressed appreciation for her straightforwardness. “Thank you for normalizing what we go through,” one user wrote, while another said, “You’re so real for this.”

This summer has been eventful for Nader, particularly following her split from her “Dancing with the Stars” partner, Gleb Savchenko, earlier this year.