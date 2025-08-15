Brooks Nader Enjoys Mediterranean Getaway with Sisters

PORTO CERVO, Italy — Brooks Nader is enjoying a memorable getaway in the Mediterranean Sea with her sisters. The 28-year-old Sports Illustrated cover model shared fun snapshots from her island trip on her Instagram Stories on Wednesday, August 13. Nader wowed her followers as she jumped off a floating climbing wall while wearing only a thong bottom.

“I almost got it,” she captioned the playful moment, adding a laughing emoji to emphasize the fun. The vacation soon took a glamorous turn when she slipped into a striking blue corset dress by Italian designer Ermanno Scervino, complete with a rhinestone-studded cowboy hat. Nader and her sisters, Mary Holland Nader, Grace Ann Nader, and Sarah Jane Nader, embraced a Western theme while roaming the beautiful island.

“Long live cowgirls,” Nader declared in a series of clips showcasing their adventures in Sardegna, Italia. The sisters kept the summer vibes going throughout the weekend, sharing further glimpses into their fun-filled trip.

Nader is recognized as a top swimsuit model, recently completing her seventh photoshoot for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. Her latest spread, released on March 24, featured her in a shimmering gold bikini from Norma Kamali, consisting of a daring triangle halter top and matching bottoms.

In addition to her sun-soaked escape, Nader has teased her upcoming reality show, titled ‘Love Thy Nader.’ Sources shared with Us Weekly that the series will provide a closer look at the sisters’ unique dynamics. ‘The sisters all just got a place together and the show is in production,’ a source said.

Nader mentioned that while they respect the Kardashian family, they don’t directly compare themselves to them. ‘We do love the Kardashians. I mean, we’re all sisters,’ Brooks said during an interview. She also promised fans plenty of drama and entertainment in their new reality show.

‘There’s drama, there’s boys, there’s girls, there’s everything you can imagine under the sun,’ Nader explained. ‘It’s just four girls from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, living in the big city in SoHo, all under the same roof — what can go wrong?’