Brooks Nader Opens Up About Divorce and New Reality Show

Los Angeles, CA — Brooks Nader, 28, is open about her life in her new reality show, Love Thy Nader, though she remains private about her divorce from Billy Haire. During an appearance on The Viall Files on August 27, she acknowledged this part of her past. ‘It’s a part of my life and a part of my story,’ Nader said.

Nader’s sisters, Mary Holland, Grace Ann, and Sarah Jane, chimed in, discussing how a mutual non-disclosure agreement limited her ability to share details. ‘We both did sign one,’ Brooks noted. ‘It was a mutually exclusive NDA.’

As she navigates her new single life, Brooks recently finalized her divorce from Haire, who is 11 years her senior. She reflected on their time together, saying, ‘I think that I was a different person when I was married to him.’ They met when she was just 19, and the relationship lasted until she was 27. ‘I feel like it did shape me, and it was a really, really hard decision to get a divorce just because you don’t love somebody,’ she added.

Fresh from her divorce, Brooks joined the cast of Dancing With the Stars for its 33rd season. Recalling her experience, she said, ‘They called me and asked, ‘If you could describe your ideal partner.’ It was last summer, I was newly single.’ Her initial thoughts were bold; she wanted ‘the hottest, douchiest f***boy in the whole roster.’

In her reality show, Brooks talks about her relationship with Dancing With the Stars pro Gleb Savchenko. They reportedly began dating shortly after their rehearsals began. ‘I didn’t want to do this dillydally and build tension thing all season,’ Brooks explained. However, their relationship also faced challenges, including allegations of infidelity.

During the taping of Love Thy Nader, Brooks opened up about emotional moments, stating, ‘I was going through a lot of change. The cameras were rolling at the perfect time to capture all the things that unfolded.’ She emphasized the importance of family during turbulent times, saying, ‘The moral of the story is how sisters come together during hard times.’

Love Thy Nader is now streaming on Hulu, with new episodes airing on Freeform every Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET. The show depicts Brooks’ journey through heartbreak and recovery, showcasing raw family dynamics and personal growth.