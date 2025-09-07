Brooks Nader Responds to Jannik Sinner Dating Speculation

QUEENS, New York — Brooks Nader recently addressed rumors of her dating Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on September 2, 2025. The speculation intensified after the model was spotted at the U.S. Open, leading Kimmel to directly ask her about the rumored relationship.

“Are you dating Italian superstar Jannik Sinner?” Kimmel inquired, prompting a playful response from Nader. “Is this like an interrogation? I’m so scared right now,” she said, laughing as Kimmel informed her that she was “under oath.”

Nader then joked about Sinner’s presence, suggesting Kimmel consult Stephen Colbert, who was sitting next to her during an earlier match on August 31. “Well, ask Stephen what match we were at,” Nader responded. “I don’t think he was at that one. You’re close. You’re warm, but we weren’t at that match.”

As it turns out, Nader attended a match where Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz defeated France’s Arthur Rinderknech, fueling further curiosity among fans. While the dating rumors have not been confirmed, Sinner’s previous relationship with fellow tennis player Anna Kalinskaya ended earlier this year.

In addition to Nader’s light-hearted exchange with Kimmel, the U.S. Open has brought attention to several couples in the tennis world. One notable pairing is Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman, who has gained considerable attention since going public with their romance earlier this year.

Shelton’s journey in the tournament met an unfortunate end due to a shoulder injury during his third-round match against Adrian Mannarino. After the match, he expressed his disappointment, stating, “I never retired before. I’m not a guy who would retire if I could continue.” Rodman was there to offer support, posting a heartfelt message on Instagram about his resilience.

As Brooks Nader navigates the spotlight, the connection between tennis stars and their romantic lives continues to be a topic of interest, leaving fans curious about who will ultimately be winners in both love and sport this season.