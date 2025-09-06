Entertainment
Brooks Nader Responds to Jannik Sinner Dating Rumors at US Open
New York City, NY – Model Brooks Nader is addressing swirling rumors about her relationship with tennis player Jannik Sinner. The speculation intensified during the US Open, where Nader appeared on a late-night talk show.
During her appearance, host Jimmy Fallon playfully quizzed Nader, “Are you dating Italian superstar Jannik Sinner?” Nader responded humorously, saying, “Is this like an interrogation? I’m so scared right now.” Fallon confirmed she was under oath, prompting Nader to suggest that he ask comedian Stephen Colbert, who she sat next to during a recent match.
“Well, ask Stephen what match we were at,” the 28-year-old remarked. She added, “I don’t think he was at that one. You’re close. You’re warm, but we weren’t at that match.” It left fans wondering just which match she attended.
Nader, previously known for her stint on ‘Dancing with the Stars,’ watched Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz defeat France’s Arthur Rinderknech. As for her rumored romance with Sinner, the 24-year-old tennis star previously dated fellow player Anna Kalinskaya from mid-2024 to early 2025.
Meanwhile, love is in the air for other tennis players at the US Open. Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman have also captured attention with their romance. Rodman was supportive during Shelton’s matches, cheering him on before his third-round exit due to a shoulder injury.
After the match, Shelton stated, “I never retired before. I’m not a guy who would retire if I could continue.” Rodman showed her love on social media, writing, “You are strength and dedication. I love you and you’ll be back stronger.”
As rumors continue to swirl regarding the personal lives of these athletes, fans are eager to learn more about their relationships at this year’s Grand Slam.
