Brooks Nader Reveals Jimmy Kimmel’s Role in New Series Ahead of Premiere

LOS ANGELES, CA — Brooks Nader shared insights into the making of her new series, “Love Thy Nader,” ahead of its premiere on August 26.

Nader spoke in an exclusive interview with E! News and detailed how popular late-night host Jimmy Kimmel came to be an executive producer on the project, which also features her three sisters.

According to Nader, the collaboration with Kimmel started when she reached out to him about her vision for the show. “I was a bit starstruck, but when we met, he was so supportive and enthusiastic about the idea,” she said.

She expressed gratitude for Kimmel’s involvement, stating, “He brings so much experience and creativity. It’s incredible to have him on board as we explore our family dynamics in this series.”

“Love Thy Nader” aims to blend humor and real-life family stories, showcasing the ups and downs of sibling relationships. With Kimmel’s influence, the show promises to deliver a fresh perspective on family and love.

The show will premiere on August 26, and fans are eager to see how Nader and her sisters navigate their life experiences on screen.