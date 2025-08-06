Entertainment
Brooks Nader Sparks Romance Rumors in Saint-Tropez
SAINT-TROPEZ, France — Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Brooks Nader is enjoying some summer fun in Saint-Tropez, sharing a series of stunning photos on Instagram that have quickly gone viral. The 28-year-old model posted her vacation snapshots on July 29, showcasing several eye-catching outfits against the glamorous backdrop of the French Riviera.
In one standout photo, Nader wears a leopard-print one-piece swimsuit paired with oversized black sunglasses while holding a drink. She captioned the post, “Some fave fits and views as of lately,” attracting more than 55,000 likes within hours.
Fans flooded the comments with compliments, with one user exclaiming, “You look insane!” and another commenting, “Those abs will not be denied.” Nader has notably been turning heads with her eye-catching vacation looks, which also included a sheer black and white polka dot dress and a white crop top with a sheer skirt.
Nader is not just about fashion; she also shared glimpses of her fun trip, featuring a helicopter ride and breathtaking ocean views. The captivating vacation vibe seems to have sparked romance rumors with her dance partner, Gleb Savchenko, as they were recently seen together.
However, Nader made headlines earlier this month for a wardrobe malfunction at the ESPYs. Arriving in a cream silk slip dress with a plunging neckline, she experienced a nip-slip incident but quickly adjusted and continued posing confidently.
In a previous interview, Nader talked about how being featured in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has positively impacted her confidence. “I believed I could, so I did,” she said, emphasizing the supportive community she found among fellow models.
As Brooks Nader continues to dazzle both on and off the runway, her trips and evolving style are definitely making waves in the fashion world.
