Brooksby Faces Griekspoor in Wimbledon First Round Showdown

London, United Kingdom – Jenson Brooksby will face Tallon Griekspoor in the first round of Wimbledon 2025 on Monday, June 30. Brooksby, ranked 101st in the world, looks to upset 29th-ranked Griekspoor in a highly anticipated match beginning at 1:15 PM ET.

Dimers‘ data analysts have run simulations for this match 10,000 times and project Griekspoor as the favorite, with a 64% chance of winning, compared to Brooksby’s 36%. “We have utilized the latest data to simulate Monday’s Brooksby-Griekspoor match,” said analyst Greg Butyn. “Our prediction shows Griekspoor likely to win based on recent performances.”

Both players are entering the tournament with strong performances on grass. Brooksby recently reached the final in Eastbourne, indicating his readiness for the challenge. Griekspoor, on the other hand, has been impressive on grass, recently winning a title in Mallorca.

The betting odds reflect the prediction, with Griekspoor at -227 and Brooksby at +175 on the moneyline. Griekspoor also holds a 58% chance of winning the first set, according to the predictive model.

Fans are expecting a competitive match as neither player tends to lose in straight sets. Griekspoor did not win any of his three matches at the 2025 French Open in straight sets, while Brooksby has recently shown resilience in longer matches.

With the Wimbledon crowd cheering, both players will aim to advance in this prestigious tournament. “It’s a tough match, but I’m feeling confident,” Brooksby stated. The anticipation builds as both athletes prepare for their first-round clash.