Sports
Brother Rice Defeats St. Rita in Class 7A Championship
DEKALB, Ill. — The 2025 Illinois High School Association (IHSA) football state championships continued Wednesday as Brother Rice claimed the Class 7A title against St. Rita at Huskie Stadium. The game was rescheduled due to winter weather, with both teams prepared for the challenge.
Brother Rice (13-1) scored quickly, driving for a touchdown on its opening possession, and showcased a powerful defense that stifled St. Rita’s offense. The Crusaders managed to limit St. Rita (9-5) to just 160 yards and forced multiple errors throughout the game.
Quarterback CJ Gray led Brother Rice, rushing for 80 yards and a touchdown. Jaylin Green contributed significantly with 104 rushing yards on 23 carries. The Brothers’ defense, featuring 12 tackles for loss and six pass breakups, was instrumental in securing the win, marking the school’s first state title since 1981.
St. Rita struggled offensively, averaging only 2.6 yards per play. Running back Brandon Johnson, who came into the game with 20 touchdowns this season, was held to just 54 yards on 13 carries. The game showcased the fierce rivalry between the two Chicago Catholic League schools, located just six miles apart.
In earlier action, the Class 6A championship saw Oak Park Fenwick defeat East St. Louis with a stunning finish. Jake Thies’ pivotal interception led Fenwick to their second title, sealing a 31-28 victory.
This state championship series has been filled with excitement and talent, continuing to bring thrilling moments to high school football fans across Illinois.
