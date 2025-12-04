Brother Rice Secures First Football Championship Since 1981

DeKalb, Illinois — Brother Rice defended its honor on Wednesday, securing its first state football championship since 1981 with a 16-0 victory over St. Rita in the Class 7A title game. The match at Huskie Stadium was rescheduled due to a winter storm that disrupted the original schedule.

Brother Rice, finishing the season with a record of 12-1, had previously triumphed over St. Rita (9-4) earlier this season, winning 28-10. This time, however, the Crusaders showcased a strong defensive performance, limiting St. Rita to just two conversions out of six on fourth downs.

The game’s pivotal moments included a 6-yard touchdown run from quarterback C.J. Gray, who is committed to the U.S. Army, and a safety late in the first quarter that put the Crusaders ahead 9-0. Gray also connected with Collin Goggin for a 9-yard touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter, putting the game out of reach.

St. Rita had opportunities to score but missed a critical 42-yard field goal attempt in the fourth quarter. The Crusaders’ defense, led by Kameron McGee and Brayden Parks, proved to be the difference-maker, producing significant tackles for loss and keeping St. Rita in check.

Following the game, Brother Rice celebrated its title, remarking on the long wait since their last championship. Coach and players expressed relief and excitement, highlighting their journey and teamwork throughout the season.

The Class 8A championship featuring Mt. Carmel and Oswego was set to follow shortly after, bringing the thrilling high school football championships to a close amid snowy conditions and chilly temperatures.