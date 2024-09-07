Brothers Seek Justice and Closure After Abuse Claims Against Boys’ Brigade

Two brothers, who experienced sexual abuse during their time in the Boys’ Brigade approximately thirty years ago, have publicly criticized the organization for failing to provide them with compensation. The brothers, whose identities remain confidential, were active members of the Boys’ Brigade at Saint Marks Church in Aberdeen in the mid-1990s when the abuse occurred.

The individual responsible for the abuse was convicted in 2010 for various offenses, including lewd, indecent and libidinous behavior. Despite this conviction, the brothers expressed frustration over the absence of ‘closure’ as their civil actions against the organization have yet to be settled.

The Boys’ Brigade has stated that it cannot comment on specific cases, but it emphasized its commitment to ensuring the safety of young individuals within the organization. This includes implementing a ‘safer recruitment’ process for volunteer leaders.

It has been reported that the abuser held a role overseeing boys and activities between the ages of seventeen to twenty during the time of the incidents. In 2010, after pleading guilty at Aberdeen Sheriff Court, he received a three-year probation order.

Thompsons Solicitors is currently representing former members of the Boys’ Brigade, including the two brothers, in their pursuit of civil claims against the organization. According to the firm, the civil claim process has been prolonged, resulting in ‘further harm’ to the victims.

One of the brothers, referred to as ‘X’ to protect his anonymity, shared that the abuse significantly impacted various facets of his life, including his academic performance, mental health, and career prospects. He has faced substantial difficulties in personal relationships and continues to experience depression, anxiety, and flashbacks.

X expressed his discontent with how the Boys’ Brigade has handled the situation, stating, ‘I have been suffering from the impact of the abuse throughout my life and still do not yet have acknowledgement or closure from the Boys’ Brigade for the abuse I suffered.’

The other brother, known as ‘T’, also reported negative impacts on his ability to concentrate and learn, revealing difficulties in trusting others and experiencing flashbacks. He stated, ‘The abuse has had a profound impact on my life.’ He emphasized ongoing struggles with his mental health.

Laura Connor, head of the Survivors Team at Thompsons Solicitors, mentioned that they are handling numerous similar cases against the Boys’ Brigade. She noted that the organization’s continued defenses cause additional harm to survivors, despite their support for clients in seeking financial justice.

While the Boys’ Brigade refrained from commenting on specific cases, a statement from the organization expressed concern and sadness regarding any incidents of abuse within its ranks. They assured that the safety and wellbeing of children and young people remain a priority in all their activities.