Broward Deputies Fired Over Handling of Murder Case

TAMARAC, Florida — The Broward County Sheriff’s Office has taken severe action against deputies following the murder of Mary Gingles, whose estranged husband is accused of killing her along with two others. On Friday, the Sheriff’s Office announced the firing of six deputies and disciplinary measures for 11 others connected to the case.

An internal investigation revealed that officers had failed to properly investigate Gingles’ repeated domestic violence reports against her husband, Nathan Gingles, who has pleaded not guilty to the murders. He is accused of taking the lives of Mary Gingles, her father David Ponzer, and neighbor Andrew Ferrin on February 16, 2025.

According to Sheriff Gregory Tony, the deputies did not respond adequately to Gingles’ warnings of potential violence. “We had multiple opportunities to protect Mary during the months preceding her death when she alerted us to the domestic violence she was experiencing,” Tony stated. The investigation connected Gingles’ reports of threats to the eventual tragic outcome.

The events unfolded tragically when Nathan Gingles allegedly pursued his estranged wife through their Tamarac neighborhood, ultimately chasing her into a neighbor’s home. Video footage captured her desperate pleas for help as she sought refuge.

The investigation highlighted failures not only in protocol leading up to the murders but also during the immediate response to the shooting incident. When 911 calls began to flood in reporting gunfire, multiple deputies staged at a nearby rally point instead of directly responding to the crisis.

“They could have been at that house within two minutes, max,” Sheriff Tony condemned. The handling of the situation has drawn comparisons to past failures by law enforcement in other high-profile cases.

In the months leading up to the incident, Mary had alerted authorities about Nathan’s behavior, including stalking and violations of restraining orders. Reports detailed the discovery of a GPS tracker on her car and the presence of a suspicious backpack containing dangerous items in her home.

After the tragic killing spree, the Broward Sheriff’s Office published a nearly 250-page report detailing the policy violations and failures of their own staff. “This isn’t just about those who have been fired; it’s also about changing the culture in our office,” Tony emphasized.

As the case continues to draw public scrutiny, approval for the Sheriff’s actions remains mixed. Some former deputies have argued that the internal investigation may not address deeper, systemic issues within the department’s approach toward domestic violence.

Mary Gingles’ tragic story serves as a stark reminder of the consequences that arise from neglecting domestic violence warnings. The community of Tamarac is left reeling, hoping for a thorough and justice-driven resolution.