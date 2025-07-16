Brown Recluse Spiders Increasing in Missouri Homes This Season

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. — Brown recluse spiders are appearing more frequently in Missouri homes this season, but experts reassure residents that most encounters are not dangerous.

Chris Hartley, an entomologist at The Butterfly House in Chesterfield, notes that these fast-moving spiders are common in the region. “Many people hearing this have probably seen one,” he said.

The Butterfly House displays a few brown recluses for education, but these spiders generally avoid human contact, preferring to remain hidden. “You’re gonna find these spiders in basements, attics, or storage rooms,” Hartley explained. “They really like narrow spaces.”

Brown recluse spiders thrive in tight, dark, and undisturbed locations. Experts say most bites occur accidentally, usually when the spider is pressed against skin in clothing or shoes. “It is so hard to get bitten by a brown recluse,” Hartley stated. “Even if you’ve seen one, that doesn’t mean your family’s at risk.”

Hartley emphasizes the importance of identifying spiders that are not brown recluses, as some of these species play a role in controlling brown recluse populations. “There’s a lot of other spiders that are good, that even eat brown recluse spiders,” he mentioned. “So if you see something that’s not a brown recluse, it’s a friend.”

To minimize encounters with brown recluses, Hartley advises keeping storage areas organized and elevated. “If you’ve got boxes stacked on the floor, get some shelves,” he urged. “Don’t pack things against the walls.”

While residents can take measures to prevent the spiders, Hartley suggests that hiring a professional pest control service is often the best solution for long-term management.