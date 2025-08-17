Sports
How A.J. Brown’s Trade Transformed Eagles on Draft Day
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — In a behind-the-scenes look at a pivotal moment for the Philadelphia Eagles, General Manager Howie Roseman revealed the intense negotiations that led to the acquisition of wide receiver A.J. Brown during the 2022 NFL Draft. This high-stakes deal involved a complex trade with the Tennessee Titans and securing a new contract for Brown, who was entering the final year of his rookie deal.
On draft day, Roseman reached an agreement with then-Titans General Manager Jon Robinson, but the trade hinged on finalizing a contract with Brown. “We had the trade done, the terms agreed to in the morning,” Roseman explained on the podcast Bussin’ With The Boys. “I said, Jon, if we can’t get a contract done, we can’t do this trade. We’ve got to get the contract done first.” Roseman was determined to avoid the embarrassment of trading significant assets for a one-year rental.
The atmosphere in the Eagles’ draft war room was tense as negotiations dragged on. Roseman admitted, “Imagine this falls apart; I’m going to be the GM who can’t get a deal done with A.J.” Just before the Eagles were set to pick, Brown agreed to terms on a five-year, $100 million contract.
When the Eagles went on the clock with the 18th pick, Roseman delivered the thrilling news to team owner Jeffrey Lurie and head coach Nick Sirianni, keeping the rest of the organization unaware. “I turned to Jeffrey and Nick and I said, we’re going to surprise our room when we’re on the clock,” he recalled. The reaction was a mixture of shock and excitement as Roseman confidently announced, “We’re picking A.J. Brown.”
Since joining the Eagles, Brown has been instrumental in their success, posting three consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons and helping the team reach the Super Bowl. His impact solidified the trade as a franchise-defining move for the Eagles. “It was really fun,” Roseman said. “It was great energy,” reflecting on the successful culmination of months of careful planning and negotiation.
Recent Posts
- Hurricane Erin Causes Rip Currents and Coastal Flooding on East Coast
- John Wall Announces Retirement After 11 NBA Seasons
- Tales of Xillia Remaster Set for October Release
- Kirby Air Riders Set to Launch on Nintendo Switch 2 This November
- Stocks Surge: Intel, UnitedHealth, and Reddit Lead Gains Last Week
- Boston Celtics Sale Finalized, Bill Chisholm Takes Control
- Supreme Court Questions AMU VC Selection Process Amid Concerns
- Inter Miami Trades Goalkeeper Drake Callender to Charlotte FC for GAM
- Georgia Teen Facing Bond Hearing in Parents’ Murder Case
- Buffalo Bills Sign WR Grant DuBose After Tryout
- Brooke Shields Reveals Her Favorite Must-Have Products
- Hedge Fund Manager Predicts Opendoor Stock Could Soar Nearly 2,000%
- Sui Cryptocurrency Shows Bearish Signs as Market Weakens
- Horry County Students Blessed for New School Year
- Blues Sign Milan Lucic to Tryout After Legal Issues
- Pastor Corey Brooks Criticizes Illinois Schools’ Approach to Student Therapy
- Celebrating National Aviation Day: NASA Honors Pioneering Flight Innovations
- U.S. Housing Market Sees Shift as Sales Slow and Prices Drop
- Medtronic Reports Steady Revenue Growth Amid Strategic Investments
- Star of the Seas to Set Sail from Port Canaveral Amid Exciting Features