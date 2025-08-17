How A.J. Brown’s Trade Transformed Eagles on Draft Day

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — In a behind-the-scenes look at a pivotal moment for the Philadelphia Eagles, General Manager Howie Roseman revealed the intense negotiations that led to the acquisition of wide receiver A.J. Brown during the 2022 NFL Draft. This high-stakes deal involved a complex trade with the Tennessee Titans and securing a new contract for Brown, who was entering the final year of his rookie deal.

On draft day, Roseman reached an agreement with then-Titans General Manager Jon Robinson, but the trade hinged on finalizing a contract with Brown. “We had the trade done, the terms agreed to in the morning,” Roseman explained on the podcast Bussin’ With The Boys. “I said, Jon, if we can’t get a contract done, we can’t do this trade. We’ve got to get the contract done first.” Roseman was determined to avoid the embarrassment of trading significant assets for a one-year rental.

The atmosphere in the Eagles’ draft war room was tense as negotiations dragged on. Roseman admitted, “Imagine this falls apart; I’m going to be the GM who can’t get a deal done with A.J.” Just before the Eagles were set to pick, Brown agreed to terms on a five-year, $100 million contract.

When the Eagles went on the clock with the 18th pick, Roseman delivered the thrilling news to team owner Jeffrey Lurie and head coach Nick Sirianni, keeping the rest of the organization unaware. “I turned to Jeffrey and Nick and I said, we’re going to surprise our room when we’re on the clock,” he recalled. The reaction was a mixture of shock and excitement as Roseman confidently announced, “We’re picking A.J. Brown.”

Since joining the Eagles, Brown has been instrumental in their success, posting three consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons and helping the team reach the Super Bowl. His impact solidified the trade as a franchise-defining move for the Eagles. “It was really fun,” Roseman said. “It was great energy,” reflecting on the successful culmination of months of careful planning and negotiation.