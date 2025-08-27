Browns Await Resolution on Quinshon Judkins’ Roster Status

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns faced uncertainty on Tuesday as they approached roster cutdown day without clarity on running back Quinshon Judkins, their second-round draft pick from Ohio State. Coach Kevin Stefanski revealed after practice that he had no update on Judkins, the No. 36 overall pick who was anticipated to succeed Nick Chubb.

Judkins’ situation remains complicated following domestic abuse charges that were recently dropped. However, he still faces the possibility of consequences from both the Browns and the NFL, as he remained unsigned during training camp and preseason due to ongoing legal issues.

Despite these challenges, insiders expect Judkins to join the team soon. The Browns may receive a roster exemption for him once he signs his four-year rookie contract. If placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt list by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Judkins would not count against the team’s 53-man roster, allowing the Browns to sign another player until his situation is resolved.

The running back position is a concern for the Browns, especially after an uninspiring performance by Jerome Ford and rookie Dylan Sampson this preseason. Ford has shown potential during camp, which may enable him to share the workload with Judkins and Sampson when Judkins returns.

The Browns are not considering trading for another running back, as they remain optimistic about Judkins’ eventual reinstatement as the team’s primary ball carrier. Once available, he is expected to step back into the pivotal role he was originally assigned.