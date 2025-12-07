Browns’ QB Challenges and Future Outlook Amid Season Struggles

CLEVELAND, Ohio — As the Cleveland Browns prepare for a pivotal matchup against the Tennessee Titans, quarterback Shedeur Sanders faces pressure to improve his passing efficiency. This will mark Sanders’ third start in the NFL, and he has struggled, with a current rating of 69.4 and low completion percentage.

Sanders has completed 31 of 61 passes for 405 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Faced with Titans pass-rushers like Jeffery Simmons and Arden Key, Sanders must quickly adapt and rely on his primary receivers, including Jerry Jeudy, Cedric Tillman, and David Njoku.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski acknowledged the need for Sanders to release the ball faster. “We’re trying to replicate those looks in practice,” he said. “And sometimes game speed is different.” During his last outing, Sanders took 3.37 seconds to throw, the slowest time for a Browns quarterback in three years.

Meanwhile, injuries on the offensive line have prompted changes. Right tackle Jack Conklin is out with a concussion, while right guard Wyatt Teller is sidelined with a calf injury. This reshuffled line could add to the challenges faced by the rookie quarterback.

Despite these hurdles, the Browns have expressed confidence in Sanders, as he continues to gain experience each week. “If he shows progress, he’ll keep earning starts,” said a team source.

On the development of their roster, reports indicate Browns general manager Andrew Berry made significant strides during this year’s draft, leading to a blend of key performances and future potential. However, the team has come under scrutiny for its passing game, currently ranked 31st in the league.

In contrast, the New England Patriots are thriving, due to the success of quarterback Drake Maye, the No. 3 overall pick, who has produced impressive numbers under head coach Mike Vrabel. The Browns are still searching for their franchise quarterback, a key component for their success moving forward.

As fans eagerly await the upcoming game, the focus remains on whether Sanders will turn the corner and lead the Browns to a much-needed victory, especially as they face the struggling Titans.