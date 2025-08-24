Browns Coach Confirms Rookies’ Roles Ahead of Preseason Finale

BEREA, Ohio — Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders is expected to play in Saturday’s preseason finale against the Los Angeles Rams after recovering from an oblique strain, coach Kevin Stefanski announced.

Sanders will take the field third in the quarterback rotation behind starter Joe Flacco and rookie Dillon Gabriel. The Browns plan to give their starters 20 to 25 snaps before switching to the backups.

Despite missing joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles and last week’s preseason game due to injury, Sanders returned to team drills on Wednesday and practiced Thursday without any setbacks. He commented on the social media speculation around remarks made by Gabriel during a CBS Sports broadcast. Many interpreted Gabriel’s phrase “entertainers and competitors” as a dig at Sanders, who has garnered substantial attention as the son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.

“Honestly, I don’t even think about nothing. I don’t think about anything,” Sanders said when asked about the comments. “If it’s not words or anything at this point, it can’t do anything to me.” He confirmed that Gabriel reached out to clarify his comments were not directed at him.

“I spoke with him. He told me on the plane, he was like, ‘Nah bro, that wasn’t at you,'” Sanders said. “I’m not tripping, regardless of whatever it was. Nobody’s words or anything affects me.”

Meanwhile, Kenny Pickett, who has been limited due to a hamstring injury, resumed 11-on-11 drills on Wednesday but will not participate in Saturday’s game. The Browns have also signed undrafted rookie wide receiver Isaiah Bond, who is expected to make his debut following a week of practice.

Stefanski, addressing the quarterback situation ahead of the preseason finale, said, “I need to get the football team in here, talk to the players, those types of things. We’re working towards, obviously, Week 1, that’s part of what this week is about, getting our football team ready.”

With the regular season approaching, decisions concerning the starting quarterback and roster composition will be made shortly. Stefanski expressed hope that Sanders and Pickett will ramp up their practice participation in the coming days.