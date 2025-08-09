Browns Coach Defends Rookie QB Shedeur Sanders Amid Media Criticism

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns announced Monday that rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders will start in their preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers. This decision has sparked significant debate among sports commentators and fans alike.

Sanders, a fifth-round draft pick and son of NFL legend Deion Sanders, is currently on the Browns’ depth chart behind veteran quarterbacks Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Dillon Gabriel. Despite his position, the Browns are giving him a chance to showcase his skills in live action.

This move was criticized by ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith on the show First Take, who suggested Sanders was being “set up to fail” due to his lack of first-team practice reps. Quincy Avery, who coaches Deshaun Watson, swiftly retaliated on social media, posting, “Oh no, not a chance to actually play football as a 4th string QB and 5th round pick. What a nightmare.” His sarcastic remarks drew attention and divided opinions.

Fans have reacted strongly to the controversy. Some support the Browns’ decision, viewing it as a valuable opportunity for Sanders. Others share Smith’s concerns, arguing it’s reckless to start a rookie without adequate preparation.

Sanders, undeterred by the backlash, responded to critics during a press conference. “Have you watched me in college? I’m still the same guy, nothing happened to me,” he stated confidently.

Earlier in the week, Sanders had reported some arm soreness after practice, but he dismissed concerns, attributing it to the transition from college to the NFL style of play. He noted, “It’s something that used to happen in college. No MRI, no panic.” He added, “There’s definitely something in your mind…but at the end of the day, I want to be productive.”

With his focused mentality, Sanders looks forward to making the most of his opportunity. “Every rep… I take it like it could be my last,” he said. Whether he thrives or faces challenges, the Browns appear committed to letting their rookie quarterback take the field on Friday night.