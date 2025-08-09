Sports
Browns Coach Defends Rookie QB Shedeur Sanders Amid Media Criticism
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns announced Monday that rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders will start in their preseason opener against the Carolina Panthers. This decision has sparked significant debate among sports commentators and fans alike.
Sanders, a fifth-round draft pick and son of NFL legend Deion Sanders, is currently on the Browns’ depth chart behind veteran quarterbacks Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Dillon Gabriel. Despite his position, the Browns are giving him a chance to showcase his skills in live action.
This move was criticized by ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith on the show First Take, who suggested Sanders was being “set up to fail” due to his lack of first-team practice reps. Quincy Avery, who coaches Deshaun Watson, swiftly retaliated on social media, posting, “Oh no, not a chance to actually play football as a 4th string QB and 5th round pick. What a nightmare.” His sarcastic remarks drew attention and divided opinions.
Fans have reacted strongly to the controversy. Some support the Browns’ decision, viewing it as a valuable opportunity for Sanders. Others share Smith’s concerns, arguing it’s reckless to start a rookie without adequate preparation.
Sanders, undeterred by the backlash, responded to critics during a press conference. “Have you watched me in college? I’m still the same guy, nothing happened to me,” he stated confidently.
Earlier in the week, Sanders had reported some arm soreness after practice, but he dismissed concerns, attributing it to the transition from college to the NFL style of play. He noted, “It’s something that used to happen in college. No MRI, no panic.” He added, “There’s definitely something in your mind…but at the end of the day, I want to be productive.”
With his focused mentality, Sanders looks forward to making the most of his opportunity. “Every rep… I take it like it could be my last,” he said. Whether he thrives or faces challenges, the Browns appear committed to letting their rookie quarterback take the field on Friday night.
Recent Posts
- Indiana Fever Faces Tough Times Without Star Caitlin Clark
- MLB Confirms Oct. 24 Start for World Series Amid Schedule Changes
- Sophie Cunningham Mocks Jacy Sheldon at Fever Fan Event
- Trump Demands Texas Rep. Crockett Take Cognitive Test Amid Feud
- Tom Blyth Stars in Intense Historical Drama ‘Plainclothes’
- Hailee Steinfeld and Josh Allen Dine Out as Newlyweds
- Exciting Free Agents to Watch in MLB as Season Approaches Playoffs
- Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3 Now Streaming on Netflix
- Michigan Loses $156 Million Solar Grant Amid Policy Shifts
- Faitelson criticizes Cruz Azul after Anselmi’s remarks
- Mel B Celebrates Second Wedding in Stunning Leopard Print Dress
- Timothy Olyphant Discusses Fame, Acting, and Ceramics
- High Potential Season 2 Set to Premiere on September 16
- TMZ’s Documentary on Hulk Hogan Premieres Tonight on Fox
- Take-Two CEO Confirms Grand Theft Auto 6 Release Date Amid High Expectations
- Peguero and McCutchen Form Strong Bond as Pirates Clash with Reds
- Millie Bobby Brown Becomes Face of New Crocs Campaign
- Red Sox Face Astros After Three Straight Losses
- AGT Celebrates Milestone 20th Season with New Golden Buzzer
- ULA Set to Launch Vulcan Rocket for U.S. Space Force Mission