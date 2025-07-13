Sports
Browns Face Criticism for Superman-Themed Post After Nick Chubb Departure
Cleveland, OH — The Cleveland Browns are facing backlash after a recent social media post promoting the new Superman movie. The post features a player, apparently a tight end, wearing a cape while looking over the city skyline with a dog at his side. The caption reads: “It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s…a dawg.”
While the post aimed for a lighthearted approach, it angered many fans, who were quick to recall their beloved player, Nick Chubb, who they affectionately dubbed Cleveland’s Batman. “We only had one superhero, and his name is Nick Chubb. We don’t have any more superheroes,” commented one fan.
Chubb’s departure left a significant mark on the fanbase, especially given Cleveland’s recent struggles. “Look up cause we can’t get any further down,” added another frustrated fan. Chubb signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the Houston Texans in June, officially concluding his seven-year career with the Browns.
In recent drafts, the Browns secured two running backs to help fill the void, but Chubb’s absence is still felt in the locker room. He battled injuries over the past two seasons, including a severe knee injury in 2023 that required multiple surgeries.
“That’s all behind me. Injuries happen,” Chubb remarked, expressing his readiness to move on. He is eager to perform at a high level with his new team. Teammates shared their sentiments about Chubb as well, indicating how much he meant to the team. “I love Nick. It crushes to see him get injured,” one player said. “We want the best for him.”
After Chubb signed with the Texans, the Browns released a statement acknowledging his contributions. “Nick always puts winning above any personal accolade, and that is what makes him so special,” the statement read.
Chubb, selected at number 35 in 2018, reflected on his journey in Cleveland in a heartfelt video upon leaving the facility for the last time. “I got here when I was 22. The biggest thing for me is the relationships I’ve made here.” Now at 29, Chubb is focused on the future with the Texans, aiming to put his injuries behind him.
Recent Posts
- Jonathan Milan Ends Italian Victory Drought in Tour de France Stage Eight
- Durango’s Sepp Kuss Struggles in Tour de France Stages 7 and 8
- Iranian President Injured in Israeli Airstrike During Emergency Meeting
- UPS Faces Challenges Amid Corporate Overhaul and Market Concerns
- Panthers Open NHL Season Against Blackhawks in Tripleheader
- Giants Camp Features Chris Manhertz’s Lessons for Young Athletes
- AI Stocks Show Potential Amid Market Recovery
- Microsoft Shares Reach $491.09 Amid Growth Potential
- QuantumScape Shares Surge as Company Advances EV Battery Technology
- Bollinger Shipyards to Build Rocket Landing Platform for Rocket Lab
- Ravindra Jadeja and Brydon Carse Clash During Lord’s Test
- 49ers Prepare for Possible Departures After 2025 Season
- Schwab ETF SCHD Shows Steady Growth Amid Market Analysis
- Archer Aviation Stock Surges as eVTOL Market Grows
- Joby Aviation’s eVTOL Aircraft Faces Challenges as Investors Await Growth
- Rafael Nadal Scores Hole-in-One Amidst Golf Championship Prep
- AMC Entertainment Boosted by Bullish Wedbush Upgrade
- JPMorgan Chase to Report Strong Q2 Earnings This Week
- Big Banks and Economic Data Dominate Financial Landscape This Week
- WWE RAW Highlights High-Stakes Gauntlet Match for SummerSlam Title Contender