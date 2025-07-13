Browns Face Criticism for Superman-Themed Post After Nick Chubb Departure

Cleveland, OH — The Cleveland Browns are facing backlash after a recent social media post promoting the new Superman movie. The post features a player, apparently a tight end, wearing a cape while looking over the city skyline with a dog at his side. The caption reads: “It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s…a dawg.”

While the post aimed for a lighthearted approach, it angered many fans, who were quick to recall their beloved player, Nick Chubb, who they affectionately dubbed Cleveland’s Batman. “We only had one superhero, and his name is Nick Chubb. We don’t have any more superheroes,” commented one fan.

Chubb’s departure left a significant mark on the fanbase, especially given Cleveland’s recent struggles. “Look up cause we can’t get any further down,” added another frustrated fan. Chubb signed a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the Houston Texans in June, officially concluding his seven-year career with the Browns.

In recent drafts, the Browns secured two running backs to help fill the void, but Chubb’s absence is still felt in the locker room. He battled injuries over the past two seasons, including a severe knee injury in 2023 that required multiple surgeries.

“That’s all behind me. Injuries happen,” Chubb remarked, expressing his readiness to move on. He is eager to perform at a high level with his new team. Teammates shared their sentiments about Chubb as well, indicating how much he meant to the team. “I love Nick. It crushes to see him get injured,” one player said. “We want the best for him.”

After Chubb signed with the Texans, the Browns released a statement acknowledging his contributions. “Nick always puts winning above any personal accolade, and that is what makes him so special,” the statement read.

Chubb, selected at number 35 in 2018, reflected on his journey in Cleveland in a heartfelt video upon leaving the facility for the last time. “I got here when I was 22. The biggest thing for me is the relationships I’ve made here.” Now at 29, Chubb is focused on the future with the Texans, aiming to put his injuries behind him.