Browns Face Tough QB Decisions Ahead of Roster Cut

Cleveland, OH — As the Cleveland Browns approach the 53-man roster deadline, head coach Kevin Stefanski faces critical decisions regarding the team’s quarterback position. With just a week left before the cuts, the Browns will evaluate their four quarterbacks during their final preseason game.

Stefanski confirmed that Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel will all be available to play. The outcome of this evaluation is crucial, not only for naming QB1 but also for deciding who remains on the roster. “I think we’ll let it play out as we get closer to the cut down,” Stefanski said. “Those are all conversations that we are always having, but those are tough decisions. You know, I’d like to keep everybody, but [it’s] not realistic.”

The depth chart projections are tight. The Browns have not received substantial trade offers for Flacco, who is favored to start against Cincinnati on Sept. 7, especially after he was the first to take first-team snaps during practices. Pickett, dealing with a hamstring injury, has not been able to participate fully, which raises concerns about his readiness and future.

Dillon Gabriel made his preseason debut against the Panthers, finishing 13 of 18 for 143 yards and an interception returned for a touchdown, resulting in a 72.2 passer rating. “We have to protect players from themselves,” Stefanski said regarding Gabriel’s late promotion to starter. “Sometimes guys want to play so bad. You just have to make sure they can protect themselves.”

Sanders, still recovering from an oblique injury, showed potential but faces competition from Gabriel. If all four quarterbacks play on Saturday, Sanders needs to excel to secure his place. The situation is further complicated as the Browns may consider placing either Pickett or Sanders on injured reserve to retain them within the organization.

In terms of long-term plans, Flacco, while currently trusted to lead, is not seen as a long-term solution. The team’s focus appears to be developing younger talent while ensuring that they can compete in the 2025 season.