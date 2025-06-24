Browns Face Tough Quarterback Choices Ahead of Upcoming Season

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns continue to navigate a challenging quarterback situation as the 2025 NFL season approaches. With the organization still in search of a long-term starting quarterback, this season’s competition could determine the franchise’s future.

The Browns drafted two quarterbacks in the 2025 Draft: Dillon Gabriel in the third round and Shedeur Sanders in the fifth. Despite hopes that one of these rookies could secure the starting position, speculation is mounting that the team may pursue a new option following the season.

According to Pro Football Network’s Jacob Infante, Cleveland could end up with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 Draft, potentially allowing them to select a proven quarterback like Cade Klubnik from Clemson. Infante emphasized that neither Gabriel nor Sanders were selected with the kind of draft capital that suggests a long-term commitment.

Sanders, son of NFL legend Deion Sanders, has generated significant buzz due to both his talent and his high-profile background. At Colorado, he completed 70.1% of his passes for over 14,000 yards, achieving 134 touchdowns in four seasons. Last season, he shone as a top quarterback prospect, making his fifth-round selection shocking to many.

Despite facing some off-field issues recently, including two speeding citations, Sanders remains focused on proving himself during training camp. “I’m learning from my mistakes and trying to improve every day,” Sanders stated during a recent interview.

As the Browns prepare for their offseason program, head coach Kevin Stefanski noted Sanders’ strong work ethic. “He’s been a very hard worker,” Stefanski praised. “Each day he makes strides to improve.”

Veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett also factor into the equation, complicating the rookies’ paths to the starting role. Flacco, who had a successful stint with the Browns last season, is likely to be the initial starter as the team gears up for its first game on September 7 against the Cowboys.

Sanders and Gabriel will have their opportunities to showcase their skills in training camp and preseason games, but the pressure to perform will be immense. The team’s management is reportedly open to preserving both rookies on the roster as they assess their options moving forward.

As training camp approaches, fans will closely watch the quarterbacks compete for the coveted starting role. With speculation surrounding Cleveland’s potential top pick in the 2026 Draft, every performance leading up to the season could impact the franchise’s long-term direction.