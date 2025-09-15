Browns fall to Ravens, Flacco faces job uncertainty after rough loss

BALTIMORE — The Cleveland Browns suffered a 41-17 defeat to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, dropping their record to 0-2 this season. Quarterback Joe Flacco, who faced the Ravens for the first time since 2018, turned the ball over twice, raising concerns over his position as the starting quarterback.

The Ravens took advantage of Flacco’s mistakes, converting an interception into a touchdown that put the Browns behind 20-3 early in the third quarter. Flacco later lost a fumble in the fourth quarter, which linebacker Roquon Smith returned for a touchdown.

Rookie quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson played the final series in relief of Flacco and threw his first NFL touchdown pass. Flacco has now thrown three interceptions and had four turnovers in just two games. However, Coach Kevin Stefanski stated he is not considering a quarterback change.

<p“No, I don’t think we did good enough,” Stefanski said. “We collectively as a team, we as an offense, we as the coaching staff, all of us didn’t do a good enough job.”

Flacco remained unfazed by the talk of job security after the game. “I can’t worry about that stuff anyway,” he said. “It’s honestly not on my mind. I got to go out there and just play my game.”

Despite the struggles on offense, the Browns’ defense demonstrated strength by limiting the Ravens to just 7 net yards in the second half of a previous loss and holding Baltimore’s rushing attack to 23 yards in this game.

“We don’t have to go score 50 every night, but we can play good football and put up enough points to let those guys on defense pin their ears back,” Flacco said. The Browns will host the undefeated team in Week 3, seeking to turn their season around.