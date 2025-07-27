Sports
Browns’ Kenny Pickett Injures Hamstring, Missing Key Practice Time
Cleveland, OH — Kenny Pickett, the presumed starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns, suffered a hamstring injury during Saturday’s practice and is expected to be reevaluated later this week, sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Sunday.
Pickett, the No. 20 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, had been performing well, notably throwing a touchdown during a red zone drill on the final play of practice. With Pickett sidelined, veteran Joe Flacco and rookies Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders will receive additional reps with the first-team offense.
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has indicated that the quarterback competition remains fluid. He stated that he and the offensive staff will meet to discuss any necessary changes following the first week of training camp. The team will conduct its first padded practice on Monday.
Browns quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave described Pickett’s initial practices as “stellar” before the injury occurred. Musgrave expressed optimism about the QB rotation and mentioned that there might not be significant changes moving forward. “Next week will be important, and I don’t know if there’ll be any earth-shattering or earth-shaking changes,” he said. “All four guys are really making good progress.”
Pickett was obtained by the Browns in March, trading a fifth-round pick and a quarterback for his services. Currently, Cleveland has decided to decline Pickett’s fifth-year option, making him a free agent after the 2025 season.
The Browns kick off the 2025 NFL season on Sunday, Sept. 7, against the Cincinnati Bengals.
