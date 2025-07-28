Browns’ Kenny Pickett Suffers Hamstring Injury in Practice

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cleveland Browns quarterback Kenny Pickett suffered a hamstring injury during Saturday’s practice and is expected to be reevaluated later this week, according to sources.

The injury reportedly occurred late in a red zone 11-on-11 drill, which limited his participation in the team’s training camp. Initially, Pickett had been performing well, throwing a touchdown pass on the final play of practice.

During the first week of training camp, the competition for the starting quarterback position included Pickett, Joe Flacco, Dillon Gabriel, and Shedeur Sanders. Pickett, who was drafted by the Pittsburgh Steelers as the No. 20 pick in 2022, had been splitting first-team reps with Flacco.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski is expected to address Pickett’s status before Monday’s practice. The team has its first padded practice scheduled for Monday.

Browns quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave recently praised Pickett’s performance, stating his initial practices were “stellar.” Musgrave noted that the QB rotation would remain fluid as the team progresses through camp.

The Browns opened camp on July 26, with Pickett and Flacco taking most of the first-team snaps initially. However, with Pickett’s injury, the team will need to rely more on Flacco, Gabriel, and Sanders in the coming days.

The Browns are set to begin their season on September 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals, making Pickett’s recovery timeline a key factor going forward.