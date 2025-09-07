Sports
Browns Kickoff New Season with Szmyt as Starting Kicker
BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns are set to start their season on Sunday, introducing 26-year-old kicker Andre Szmyt in their opener against the Cincinnati Bengals. Szmyt earned the starting job over veteran Dustin Hopkins after a solid training camp and a game-winning 37-yard field goal in the preseason finale.
Special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone praised Szmyt’s performance. “Andre did a nice job since he’s been here, took advantage of every opportunity that we gave him and we just made a decision,” he said. The Browns have struggled with kickers in recent years, cycling through seven since 2020 and 13 since 2014.
Hopkins, who had a disappointing season in 2023, handed Szmyt the chance to lead, making only 18 out of 27 field-goal attempts last year. “We had a lot of really good times with Dust. It’s just time to go a different direction,” Ventrone said.
Szmyt, originally signed as an undrafted free agent from Syracuse by the Chicago Bears in 2023, showcased his skills during practice and is now ready to take the field for the Browns. “He has a good leg. He hit balls over 60 (yards) for us in practice,” Ventrone added.
Alongside Szmyt, Browns left tackle Dawand Jones faces a significant challenge against Bengals’ star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson, the reigning sacks leader. Jones expressed confidence about the matchup, emphasizing the importance of treating it like any other week.
“I treat it like any other week. I got the best pass rushers. So I’m going to treat it like any other week,” Jones said. Had last year with 17.5 sacks, Hendrickson adds pressure on opposing quarterbacks, making Jones’s performance key.
Defensive end Myles Garrett‘s availability remains uncertain due to a hip injury, though he has a history of playing through injuries. Other injuries include limited participation from tackle Mike Hall Jr., center Ethan Pocic, and linebacker Mohamoud Diabate.
As the Browns prepare, they face unknowns with the Bengals’ new defensive coordinator Al Golden leading a revamped defense. Head coach Kevin Stefanski highlighted the unpredictability that could arise from their new strategies.
With both teams ready to kick off their seasons, eyes will be on Szmyt and the impact he makes as Cleveland opens with high stakes against Cincinnati.
