Browns Likely to Keep Four Quarterbacks on Roster for Week 1

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns may enter Week 1 of the NFL season with four quarterbacks on their 53-man roster. This follows a 19-17 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in their preseason finale Saturday.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry stated on NFL Network that keeping quarterbacks Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and rookies Clayton Gabriel and Spencer Sanders is a strategic decision. He said, “We have a room that we like all the guys in there. We don’t really see that as a problem. We more see it as an opportunity.” In late July, Berry hinted that maintaining four quarterbacks was a possibility during the season.

He also noted, “We’ve largely looked at the last five spots of a roster as more developmental spots, and that can come from any position. I also think with the roster flexibility nowadays… there’s just more flexibility in terms of how to build your 48-man game-day roster. If there are four that are 53-man worthy, we think it makes the most sense for us to keep them.”

Flacco was named the starting quarterback for Week 1 by head coach Kevin Stefanski, although he did not reveal who would be the backup. The unofficial depth chart lists Pickett as the backup, with Gabriel and Sanders in third and fourth positions, respectively.

Pickett is recovering from a hamstring injury that has prevented him from participating in the preseason. Flacco’s performance in the finale was strong; he completed 9 out of 10 passes for 71 yards and one touchdown. Gabriel also had a solid outing, finishing with 129 yards and a touchdown on 12 of 19 passing attempts. Sanders played in the second half, completing 3 of 6 passes for 14 yards.

After the game, Sanders reflected on his efforts to secure a spot on the roster. He remarked, “I think, overall as a player, I’ve put in the work. I feel like everybody feels like they should be on the team… I feel like I do, but I’m my own player. It’s not my decision.” The NFL’s roster cutdown deadline is set for 4 p.m. on Tuesday.