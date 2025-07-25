Sports
Browns Linebacker Jordan Hicks Announces Surprising Retirement
Cleveland, OH — The Cleveland Browns face a significant challenge as training camp begins, with linebacker Jordan Hicks unexpectedly announcing his retirement. The 33-year-old veteran spoke about his decision in a heartfelt statement.
“After 23 years of playing football, I’m officially retiring,” Hicks said. “Football has given me more than I could have ever imagined. Purpose, discipline, brotherhood, and a platform to impact others.”
Hicks expressed gratitude for his career, saying, “I leave this chapter with deep gratitude for every lesson, challenge, and victory. I’m proud of what I accomplished on the field, but even more proud of the man I’ve become because of it.”
He also thanked his “teammates, coaches, fans, and most importantly my family” for their support throughout his journey. Hicks added, “I walk away with peace knowing I gave football all I had, and that the best is yet to come.”
Last season, Hicks was a key player for the Browns, participating in 12 games and finishing with 78 tackles, two sacks, and four defended passes. With expectations high for the upcoming season, his retirement poses a challenge for the team’s defensive strategy.
Over his career, Hicks played in 134 games, accumulating 951 total tackles, 16.5 sacks, and 13 interceptions. His leadership and experience would have greatly benefited the Browns in the 2025 season.
Despite this tough loss, Hicks’ impactful career leaves a legacy that will not be forgotten. He has received well-wishes from fans and teammates as he embarks on this new chapter of his life.
