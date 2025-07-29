Browns CB Martin Emerson Carted Off Practice Field with Serious Injury

BEREA, Ohio — Browns starting cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. was carted off the practice field on Tuesday after suffering a serious injury to his lower left leg. The incident occurred during a 7-on-7 red zone drill when Emerson collapsed while covering Diontae Johnson.

Witnesses reported that Emerson went down in visible agony without contact. He immediately grabbed at the back of his leg, shouting in pain, and struggled to sit on the cart. Surrounded by concerned teammates and head coach Kevin Stefanski, Emerson was in tears as he was taken off the field.

Hours before the injury, Emerson expressed his determination to improve this season. “Just did a lot of soul searching, honestly, this offseason,” he said. Emerson had previously faced an uphill battle with injuries last year, which he described as “the toughest year” for him both team-wise and personally.

Drafted in the third round in 2022 from Mississippi State, Emerson became a key player for the Browns, starting 27 games over two seasons. He recorded 80 tackles, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery last season. The loss of Emerson, who was anticipated to elevate his game this year, could heavily impact the Browns’ defensive strategy.

If Emerson’s injury is serious, the team may rely on Greg Newsome II to step into a starting role, with Cam Mitchell likely elevated to the third cornerback spot. Emerson mentioned, “When I play my technique, I feel like I’m the best player in the game,” underlining his commitment to improvement.

As the Browns prepare for their upcoming season, the potential absence of Emerson introduces uncertainty, especially with critical matchups against the Steelers later in the schedule. Coach Stefanski is expected to provide updates on Emerson’s condition once practice concludes.