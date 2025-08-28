Browns Name Rookies as Quarterback Backups Ahead of New Season

BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns announced changes to their quarterback roster on August 26, confirming that they will enter the regular season with three quarterbacks. They will feature starter Joe Flacco, rookie Dillon Gabriel, and fifth-round draft pick Shedeur Sanders as backups.

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski stated that Gabriel, selected in the third round, will serve as Flacco’s primary backup. The decision comes after the team traded Kenny Pickett to the Las Vegas Raiders and placed former starter Tyler Huntley on the reserve/physically unable to perform list due to an Achilles injury.

Tyler Huntley will miss at least the first four games as he continues his rehabilitation, likely sidelining him for the majority of the season. The Browns appeared ready to keep all four quarterbacks in training camp but ultimately decided to trade Pickett for a 2026 fifth-round draft pick.

Sanders, who spent the preseason working as the fourth quarterback on the depth chart, is now positioned as the team’s third-string quarterback. Despite struggling in the final preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams, where he completed only 3 of 6 passes for 14 yards and was sacked five times, Sanders demonstrated potential earlier in the preseason.

In a game against the Carolina Panthers, he threw for 138 yards and two touchdowns, a performance that showcased his capabilities. However, an injury during joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles set him back, hampering his momentum.

Following the Rams game, Sanders expressed his frustration for not being on the field during the final moments when his team secured a victory, stating, “You want to be out there in that final two-minute drive.”

Looking forward, the Browns are set to open their season on September 7 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Coach Stefanski and General Manager Andrew Berry made these roster decisions amid a backdrop of significant quarterback scrutiny, as the Browns are traditionally known for their tumultuous quarterback situations.