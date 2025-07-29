Browns Owner Dismisses Arch Manning Draft Speculation

BEREA, Ohio — Browns co-owner Jimmy Haslam on Tuesday dismissed rumors that he is targeting Texas quarterback Arch Manning in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Haslam, a Tennessee alumnus, has a close relationship with the Manning family, including Peyton Manning, Arch’s uncle. The Cleveland Browns hold two first-round picks in next year’s draft, when Manning will be eligible.

When asked about the rumors during a press conference, Haslam stated, “I think if you know the Manning family, I would bet that — and I don’t know Arch at all — I would bet he stays in college two years. So, I don’t even really think that’s worth discussing.”

Arch Manning, who is starting as a full-time quarterback this season, avoided questions regarding his future in professional football during SEC media days earlier this month.

Haslam also addressed speculation that he had a hand in the Browns’ selection of another quarterback in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He clarified that general manager Andrew Berry made the final decision.

Despite being captured on camera in the Browns’ draft room when the team announced the selection of quarterback Shedeur Sanders with the 144th pick, Haslam said, “We have a good process. If you’d have told me … Friday night driving home, y’all are going to pick Shedeur, I would have said, ‘That’s not happening.’ But we had a conversation early that morning, and we had a conversation later that day. I think we had the right people involved in the conversation. At the end of the day, that’s Andrew Berry’s call. Andrew made the call to pick Shedeur.”