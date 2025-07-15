Browns Push for Speedy Resolution Amid Stadium Complex Controversy

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns are urging a federal judge to compel the city of Cleveland to respond in a stalled legal case concerning the team’s proposed multi-billion dollar stadium complex in Brook Park. In court documents, Browns attorneys argue the burden of proof lies with the city, which they claim is failing to make a necessary case for the lawsuit to continue.

According to the Browns, recent changes to the Modell Law by the Ohio Legislature render the city’s arguments moot. The law now allows an NFL team to relocate within Ohio without meeting earlier stipulations that involved local consent. Last week, a judge from Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court allowed a state-level lawsuit against the Browns to move forward, concerning alleged violations of lease terms relating to the team’s proposed move.

The Browns, who initiated the federal suit last year, state they need a quick resolution to secure financing and approvals for the new stadium complex. The attorneys wrote, “The Browns do not just need relief at some point — they need it soon,” emphasizing the urgency of their situation.

As the Browns push for the federal case to be dismissed, the city seeks to block any further actions at the proposed site. Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb has insisted that the city’s fight over the team’s potential move is far from over, even in light of recent legislative alterations.

Bibb criticized the actions of state lawmakers, calling them “disgusting and unfortunate.” The mayor’s office is also addressing the financial impact on taxpayers, noting that Cleveland has invested nearly half a billion dollars into the lakefront stadium.

Legal experts suggest that the changes to the Modell Law, designed to facilitate team relocations, may face challenges in court. Eric Chaffee, a law professor at Case Western Reserve University, expressed skepticism about the law’s enforceability and highlighted the complications posed by the ongoing litigation.

Meanwhile, the Haslam Sports Group, which owns the Browns, aims to break ground on the Brook Park project early next year, intending for the stadium to be ready by the 2029 NFL season. However, the city maintains that the Browns cannot negotiate a move until the current lease expires in 2029.

As both sides prepare for further legal battles, the debate over the stadium’s future and its implications for Cleveland’s taxpayers continues to unfold.