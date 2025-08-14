Sports
Browns RB Quinshon Judkins Waives Right to Speedy Trial in Assault Case
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Browns running back Quinshon Judkins has waived his right to a speedy trial regarding allegations of assault. The incident, which occurred last month, involves claims that Judkins repeatedly punched a woman during an argument.
This decision complicates his potential return to the Browns. Judkins, who was selected in the second round of the draft, has not yet signed a contract and has missed the entire preseason.
In court filings, Judkins waived the requirement to bring the case to trial in Broward County, Florida, within 175 days. This is often a standard procedure in criminal cases, allowing both sides to gather evidence and investigate the claims in greater detail. However, for Judkins, this may delay his return to football.
Judkins, 21, is facing misdemeanor battery charges due to the alleged altercation. His attorney, David Weinstein, argues that law enforcement has exaggerated the facts. Reports indicate that the woman remained with Judkins for five days before reporting the incident.
The woman explained to a Fort Lauderdale officer that she felt conflicted about involving the police due to Judkins’s rising career. However, she later decided to come forward after realizing action was necessary. According to the police report, the argument escalated when Judkins became agitated after receiving text messages regarding the woman and struck her multiple times.
Judkins was released from custody after posting a $2,500 bond. The NFL is closely monitoring the situation and may impose a suspension depending on the outcome of their investigation.
