Browns Rookie Quinshon Judkins Remains Unsigned Amid Investigation

Cleveland, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns face a dilemma as their rookie running back Quinshon Judkins remains unsigned just days before the start of the regular season. Drafted 36th overall in April, his future is uncertain following a domestic violence arrest that has drawn scrutiny from the NFL.

Despite the absence of formal charges, the league is investigating the matter, keeping Judkins from signing a contract with the Browns. According to Mary Kay Cabot of the Cleveland Plain Dealer, Judkins is not considering the possibility of returning to college football, a topic recently discussed by NFL insider Mike Florio.

“If the player never signs an NFL contract, why shouldn’t he be able to return to college?” Florio theorized. He indicated that under current NCAA rules and the NFL’s collective bargaining agreement, a player like Judkins might have grounds to return to NCAA football if no contract is signed.

However, Cabot confirmed that Judkins is focused on resolving his situation with the Browns, not exploring any college options. “A league source said Judkins is not pondering a return to the college ranks,” Cabot reported.

Judkins’ demand for a fully guaranteed contract complicates negotiations, especially following his legal issues. In the meantime, the Browns’ running back situation has become dire. After waiving Pierre Strong Jr. and Ahmani Marshall, the team currently has only veteran Jerome Ford and rookie Dylan Sampson on the roster.

Following their recent roster cuts, the Browns added running back Ty Chandler, an undrafted rookie out of South Carolina. Glenn Cook, the assistant general manager, stated that the signing was not directly related to Judkins’ situation, instead pointing to the need for depth as the season approaches.

“We’re just excited to get the talent and give him to the coaching staff,” Cook said. Meanwhile, the team continues to wait on Judkins’ case, hopeful for a resolution before the season opener.