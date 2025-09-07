Sports
Browns Rookie Receiver Isaiah Bond Set for NFL Debut Against Bengals
BEREA, Ohio — Isaiah Bond, an undrafted rookie receiver for the Cleveland Browns, is set to take the field against the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday. Although he is unsure of his specific role in the game, Bond is prepared to contribute in any way the team needs.
Bond signed with the Browns on August 17 after going undrafted, and he has been making a name for himself in the team’s offense. His commitment and adaptability have caught the attention of the coaching staff as they prepare for the season opener.
Meanwhile, another undrafted rookie receiver, Gage Larvadain, will not see action this week. Larvadain, who hails from South Carolina, made the initial 53-man roster after a strong performance during the preseason, but he will be inactive for the game.
The matchup against the Bengals marks a highly anticipated start to the Browns’ season, and Bond is eager to prove himself on the professional stage. ‘I’m ready to do whatever the team needs,’ Bond said in a recent interview. ‘It’s all about helping my teammates and contributing to the game’s success.’
Fans are excited to see how Bond performs and hope his presence on the field will make a positive impact. With the season kicking off, the eyes will be on the rookie receiver as he steps into the NFL spotlight.
