Browns’ Rookie QB Shedeur Sanders Likely to Sit This Season

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Shedeur Sanders, the rookie quarterback for the Cleveland Browns, may not see any game action this NFL season, according to reports. After being drafted in the fifth round, Sanders is currently third on the team’s depth chart behind veterans Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel.

Dianna Russini from The Athletic shared insights on the situation, emphasizing that while the Browns have faith in Sanders’ potential, they do not plan to play him unless ‘things get really weird.’ Cleveland’s coaching staff is focused on developing his skill rather than rushing him onto the field.

Sanders, who gained attention during his collegiate career at Colorado, has faced a tough transition to professional football. Although he showed promise during training camp, he struggled in a preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams, completing only three passes and taking five sacks.

Cleveland General Manager Andrew Berry has expressed confidence in the coaching staff’s ability to cultivate Sanders’ talents. Berry stated that the selection of Sanders was not part of a larger conspiracy but rather a belief that the team’s coaching can help him grow as a quarterback.

Moreover, the Browns still rely heavily on Flacco’s experience and Gabriel’s development as their primary backup. With the possibility of injuries or changes in performance, Sanders could see action, but for now, his development remains a priority.

Barry mentioned that the team is also monitoring the situation with quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is sidelined for the first four games of the season due to suspension. A plan for the future is in place, considering two first-round picks in the next draft.

Despite the uncertainties, Sanders has remained optimistic about his journey, believing he belongs on the roster and can contribute to the team’s success when called upon.