Sports
Browns Trade for KT Leveston to Boost Offensive Line
BEREA, Ohio — The Cleveland Browns have acquired guard KT Leveston from the Los Angeles Rams, bolstering their offensive line, a league source confirmed to News 5.
In exchange for Leveston, the Browns are sending a 2028 seventh-round draft pick to the Rams. Leveston, 25, was originally selected by the Rams in the seventh round of the 2024 NFL Draft after playing at Kansas State.
Leveston missed his rookie season due to an ankle injury, spending the entire year on injured reserve. In this preseason, he took 149 offensive snaps with the Rams, playing all of them at left tackle.
The Browns have a competitive roster of offensive tackles, including Dawand Jones, Cornelius Lucas, Jack Conklin, and Killan Zierer. However, Lucas has been dealing with an ankle injury he sustained in the second preseason game. Meanwhile, the team has focused on developing Jones as a left tackle.
Browns officials decided to expedite their acquisition of Leveston rather than risk waiting for him to clear waivers, where only the Titans would have had a chance to claim him before Cleveland.
The Browns must finalize their roster by 4 p.m. today, trimming it down to 53 players.
