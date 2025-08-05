Browns Training Camp Observations: Quarterback Battles and Injuries Impact Roster

CLEVELAND, Ohio — As the Cleveland Browns navigate through their 2025 training camp, the quarterback competition remains a hot topic, filled with drama and uncertainties. After nine practices, rookie Shedeur Sanders expressed his commitment to the process despite struggling with arm soreness.

Sanders, alongside fellow quarterbacks Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco, has faced challenges during camp. Pickett closed the first week with two touchdown passes but then strained a hamstring. Flacco has emerged as the frontrunner in light of the setbacks each has faced. “I’m working 24-7 to get back,” said Pickett, aware that his status is in jeopardy.

In addition to the quarterback drama, injuries have plagued the team. Cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. suffered a significant injury last week, and veteran linebacker was absent due to retirement. These developments leave the Browns thin at critical positions.

Despite these hurdles, the performance of the team’s rookies shines as a silver lining. Defensive tackle and linebacker have quickly become standout players. Coach Kevin Stefanski has noted their shifts into starting roles, which could impact the team’s depth positively.

The competition extends beyond just the quarterbacks; young players like La’Ravion Larvadain have made dynamic plays in practice, suggesting that the future could hold promise despite a shaky offense during the early camp days.

Furthermore, the Browns need to address their personnel depth. With Sanders now back to practice, he hopes to demonstrate his potential in upcoming drills before the preseason games. “I just want to focus on this time, and I don’t want distractions,” he stated, acknowledging the media attention surrounding his family’s situation.

As training camp continues, the Browns are preparing for joint practices and their first preseason game, crucial opportunities for establishing the quarterback depth chart. Coach Stefanski is expected to use the preseason to evaluate these young talents further.

With injuries and trades affecting their roster’s stability, the Browns must navigate carefully as they build towards the regular season. Although concerns are present, the excitement surrounding new talents could be the spark they need.