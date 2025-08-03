Brownsburg Little League Aims for Little League World Series

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — The Brownsburg Little League team is gearing up for the Great Lakes Region tournament this Saturday, where they hope to earn a spot in the Little League World Series. The squad features 12 players, all but one of whom have spent years playing on the fields at Arbuckle Acres Park.

After securing the state championship, the team is filled with excitement and nerves, as they prepare to represent Indiana against teams from Illinois and other states. Pitcher Carter Spears, who has dreamt of this moment, expressed his joy, saying, ‘Having a team like this is just the best thing that could happen.’

Brownsburg Little League President Geoff Ziegler emphasized the importance of community support, stating, ‘This is Brownsburg. We’re going to make sure we treat it with respect and invest the time and effort into this space.’

The team represents not only the hopes of the players but also the legacy of past Little League teams from Brownsburg, some of which have made it to the World Series, including teams that contributed to professional baseball journeys for players like Cory Wade and Bill Sampen.

The path to this point has included impressive wins in the state tournament, defeating teams by significant margins, and a memorable moment when Adam Poisel hit a grand slam in the district championship game, sealing the win for his team.

As they prepare for the regional tournament, the players have been motivated by messages from former major league players who visited during practice. Justin Spears, the team’s coach and Carter’s father, is focused on making sure his players enjoy the journey, saying, ‘Enjoy every moment. Have no regrets.’

The regional tournament will be held entirely at the Central Region complex in Whitestown, and it will be broadcast live on ESPN+. The first game will kick off with Kentucky facing Ohio at 10 a.m., followed by Indiana taking on Illinois at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Brownsburg is excited to see if their young stars can meet their aspirations and potentially add the year “2025” to the street sign denoting past teams who have made it to the Little League World Series.