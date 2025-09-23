Bruce Arians Joins Virginia Tech as Coaching Consultant Amid Struggles

Blacksburg, Virginia – Former Super Bowl-winning coach Bruce Arians is joining Virginia Tech as a coaching consultant, CBS Sports’ Brandon Marcello reports. This move comes after Virginia Tech’s football team started the season 0-3, leading to significant changes within the program.

Arians, who played quarterback for the Hokies from 1971 to 1974, has a deep connection to the school. He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Virginia Tech from 1975 to 1977 before moving on to various coaching roles, including a stint with the Kansas City Chiefs as running backs coach from 1989 to 1992.

His coaching journey includes notable positions as an offensive coordinator before he became head coach of the Arizona Cardinals from 2013 to 2017. During his time there, Arians set the franchise record for most wins, leading the team to an NFC Championship Game appearance in 2015.

Arians retired from coaching after the 2017 season but made a comeback in 2019 to coach the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. With legendary quarterback Tom Brady, he turned the team around, securing an 11-5 record and a Super Bowl victory in 2020. He led the Buccaneers to a 13-4 record and an NFC South title in 2021 before retiring again in March 2022.

This isn’t the first time a prominent NFL figure has lent support to Virginia Tech. Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck also played a role in the team’s coaching decisions.