Bruce Springsteen Celebrates 50 Years of ‘Born to Run’ at Monmouth University

West Long Branch, New Jersey — Bruce Springsteen gathered with fans and fellow musicians on Saturday to celebrate the 50th anniversary of his iconic album, ‘Born to Run’, at Monmouth University‘s Pollack Theatre. The event featured a special performance by Springsteen and a unique assembly of E Street Band members, marking the first time this specific combination had shared the stage.

Springsteen, known for his rock anthems and heartfelt lyrics, began the show with ‘Thunder Road’, alongside musicians Steven Van Zandt, Garry Tallent, David Sancious, Roy Bittan, Ernest Carter, Max Weinberg, and Ed Manion. The performance showcased the blending of past and present band members, captivating an audience eager to commemorate the album’s legacy.

Following the dynamic opening, Springsteen delivered a stirring rendition of ‘Born to Run’, igniting the audience’s passion as they sang along in the aisles. This concert concluded a day-long symposium that included panels and discussions featuring Springsteen and key figures in the album’s creation, such as engineers and former managers.

During the symposium, Springsteen acknowledged the vital support from his bandmates and collaborators, stating, ‘These were the guys that were there when you need them… these were the guys that gave [me] everything.’ His reflections resonated deeply, celebrating the teamwork that contributed to the album’s success.

The event coincides with a year of retrospective significance for Springsteen, highlighted by the upcoming film ‘Deliver Me From Nowhere’ and the release of the ‘Tracks II’ box set. Fans can also learn more about the album through ‘Tonight in Jungleland’, a new book detailing its making.

Throughout the day, stories flowed from various speakers, including former managers and photographers, weaving a rich tapestry of the album’s history. Springsteen himself participated in several discussions, humorously recalling moments from his past and his growth in the music industry.

As the celebration concluded, many attendees expressed a renewed appreciation for Springsteen’s work, reflecting on the music and memories crafted over five decades. The synergy of the symposium and performance offered a fitting tribute to one of the most influential albums in rock history.