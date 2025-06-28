Bruins Draft Center William Moore with 51st Pick in NHL Draft

Los Angeles, CA — The Boston Bruins added to their prospect pool on Saturday by selecting center William Moore with the 51st overall pick in the second round of the 2025 NHL Draft.

Moore, 18, played for the U.S. National Team Development Program, where he had an impressive season, putting up 27 goals and 32 assists for a total of 59 points in 56 games. The Toronto native also competed in 21 games in the United States Hockey League, scoring 10 goals and contributing 21 points in 25 appearances.

“Moore does a bit of everything, from high-end plays right down to the finest details,” noted EliteProspects in their evaluation. “He manipulates defenders, drives wide, crashes the net, and shows strong puck possession,” the report continued.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pound Moore is recognized for his two-way play and is set to attend Boston College, where he will likely enhance his skills further before potentially joining the NHL.

Moore’s commitment to Boston College, announced on June 3, 2024, reflects his eagerness to advance his hockey career. “I am honored to announce my commitment to Boston College,” Moore said, expressing gratitude towards his family and coaches.

During the Under-18 World Championships, Moore represented Team USA, where he tallied three goals and eight assists, showcasing his versatility and playmaking ability against high-level competition.

Despite facing challenges in stepping up his game during his time with the NTDP, there is significant potential for Moore to evolve into a reliable middle-six player, contingent on his development.

As the Bruins continue to build their roster, Moore is seen as a valuable addition to their growing list of prospects, which includes fellow college commitments and promising young talents.