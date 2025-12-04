Sports
Bruins Look to Revive Season with Must-Win Game Against Huskies
SEATTLE, Wash. — The UCLA Bruins (5-2) are in a critical position as they head into a Big Ten matchup against the Washington Huskies (5-2) on Wednesday, December 3, 2025. After falling out of the AP Top 25 rankings due to a disappointing loss to California, the Bruins seek to regain their momentum in conference play.
A victory against Washington is seen as essential to help lift UCLA back into relevance this season. Players like Donovan Dent, who is struggling with a shooting average of around 12% from the field, need to step up. Despite dealing with a leg injury, Dent’s improvement in this game could be crucial for the Bruins.
Skyy Clark, filling in for the injured Tyler Bilodeau, is also key for UCLA. Clark has shown flashes of brilliance but has been inconsistent at times. His performance against a solid Washington team could determine UCLA’s ability to bounce back.
Eric Dailey Jr., the Bruins’ leading scorer and rebounder, will face a tough challenge against the Huskies. Averaging 7.0 rebounds in his last three games, Dailey’s dominance in the paint is essential if UCLA hopes to overcome Washington’s athletic lineup.
Xavier Booker, another strong contributor this season, has been shooting an impressive 65.2% from the field. His ability to contribute on both ends of the floor, particularly in rebounding, could help close the gap against Washington, who holds a +7 rebounding advantage overall.
This high-stakes game presents a make-or-break scenario for UCLA. A loss here could set back their season significantly. However, if the Bruins’ stars can perform up to their potential, they have a strong chance of achieving victory.
The game is scheduled to tip-off at 8:00 PM PT/11:00 PM ET at Alaska Airlines Arena and will be broadcast on Big Ten Network. Betting lines show UCLA as a slight 1.5-point favorite, with the game total set at 141.5.
Recent Posts
- Princeton Women Face Tough Matches at Colgate, Cornell This Weekend
- Classic Holiday Hits Return to Billboard’s Top 10 This December
- MrBeast Launches Fintech Services Targeting Young Audience
- Eagles Reflect on Past Lessons Amid Current Struggles
- New NYT Strands Word Game Challenges Players with Unique Puzzle Format
- Océane Dodin Makes a Strong Comeback at WTA 125 d’Angers
- Search for Missing Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 to Resume on Dec. 30
- Liverpool Pays Tribute to Diogo Jota on 29th Birthday
- Max Kellerman Reflects on Departure from ESPN and Partnership with Stephen A. Smith
- MTA to Fully Transition from MetroCards to OMNY by 2026
- Cold Rain Expected in Houston Before Weekend Warmth
- Chilly Start and College Football Showdown in Texas This Week
- Cedar Rapids Police Discover Credit Card Skimmer at Family Dollar
- Palantir CEO Calls Trump Fascism Accusation ‘Stupid’
- Texas Longhorns Upset Texas A&M, Ending Their Undefeated Season
- Malaria Deaths Rise as WHO Warns of Growing Threats
- Florida Powerball Ticket Wins $1 Million in Holiday Drawing
- NYT Strands Shares Hints for Today’s Challenging Puzzle
- East Coast Braces for Major Winter Storm Tuesday
- Extreme Cold to Hit Midwest and Northeast with Light Snow Expected