Bruins Look to Revive Season with Must-Win Game Against Huskies

SEATTLE, Wash. — The UCLA Bruins (5-2) are in a critical position as they head into a Big Ten matchup against the Washington Huskies (5-2) on Wednesday, December 3, 2025. After falling out of the AP Top 25 rankings due to a disappointing loss to California, the Bruins seek to regain their momentum in conference play.

A victory against Washington is seen as essential to help lift UCLA back into relevance this season. Players like Donovan Dent, who is struggling with a shooting average of around 12% from the field, need to step up. Despite dealing with a leg injury, Dent’s improvement in this game could be crucial for the Bruins.

Skyy Clark, filling in for the injured Tyler Bilodeau, is also key for UCLA. Clark has shown flashes of brilliance but has been inconsistent at times. His performance against a solid Washington team could determine UCLA’s ability to bounce back.

Eric Dailey Jr., the Bruins’ leading scorer and rebounder, will face a tough challenge against the Huskies. Averaging 7.0 rebounds in his last three games, Dailey’s dominance in the paint is essential if UCLA hopes to overcome Washington’s athletic lineup.

Xavier Booker, another strong contributor this season, has been shooting an impressive 65.2% from the field. His ability to contribute on both ends of the floor, particularly in rebounding, could help close the gap against Washington, who holds a +7 rebounding advantage overall.

This high-stakes game presents a make-or-break scenario for UCLA. A loss here could set back their season significantly. However, if the Bruins’ stars can perform up to their potential, they have a strong chance of achieving victory.

The game is scheduled to tip-off at 8:00 PM PT/11:00 PM ET at Alaska Airlines Arena and will be broadcast on Big Ten Network. Betting lines show UCLA as a slight 1.5-point favorite, with the game total set at 141.5.