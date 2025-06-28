Bruins Select Cole Chandler in Fifth Round of NHL Draft

BOSTON, Massachusetts — The Boston Bruins bolstered their lineup by selecting Cole Chandler from Bedford, Nova Scotia, with the 133rd pick in the fifth round of the 2025 NHL Draft. Chandler, a 6-foot-2, 188-pound center, played for the Shawinigan Cataractes in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) this past season.

During the regular season, Chandler tallied 13 goals and 19 assists in 64 games. He showed significant improvement in the playoffs, contributing 12 points in 16 games, helping his team reach a competitive third-round series against the Rimouski Oceanic.

“Chandler is a worker capable of pursuing the puck, engaging opponents defensively, and making quick and smart passes to teammates,” said a scout familiar with his performance. “He has subtle skills, including proactive contact and quick reactions on loose pucks.”

Chandler’s regular season scoring put him eighth on the Cataractes and his playoff performance was impressive, ranking 21st among all QMJHL players. His strong finish included two goals and four points in the final three games of his playoff series.

This selection marks the Bruins’ first pick from the QMJHL since 2017, when they drafted Cedric Pare. General Manager Don Sweeney noted the significance of adding Chandler to their roster as the team continues to build for the future.

With this pick, Boston has now selected two centers and two defensemen during this draft. The Bruins have one remaining pick in the sixth round at No. 165, while they will not have a seventh-round selection.