Bruins Select Liam Pettersson with 61st Overall Pick in NHL Draft

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins added Swedish defenseman Liam Pettersson to their roster with the 61st overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft held on June 28. This selection was the Bruins’ third pick and second of the second round.

Pettersson, standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing 170 pounds, has gained attention as an offensive-minded defenseman. He played the majority of the 2024-25 season with the Växjö Lakers HC J20 club, scoring six goals and contributing 21 points in 39 games, despite finishing with a minus-5 rating.

He also had a brief stint with Växjö’s SHL team and shined in the playoffs for the J18 team, netting six goals and 11 points in just six games. Despite being ranked 94th by EliteProspects.com and 154th by McKeen’s Hockey, various outlets noted Pettersson as a ‘late riser’ prior to the draft.

“Pettersson has room to compete harder in tough areas,” said analyst Viktor Ahlund. “If he does, his ceiling shifts upward. Offensively, he has a decent skill set with a steady passing game and flashes of upside from the blue line.”

The Bruins’ pick originally belonged to the Carolina Hurricanes but was acquired during a trade deadline deal. This selection comes after the Bruins took two centers, including William Moore at No. 51, earlier in the draft.

Following the picks, the Bruins still have four selections remaining in the later rounds of the draft. Fan excitement remains high as the team hopes to develop Pettersson into a valuable part of their defense.