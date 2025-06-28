Sports
Bruins Select Liam Pettersson with 61st Overall Pick in NHL Draft
BOSTON — The Boston Bruins added Swedish defenseman Liam Pettersson to their roster with the 61st overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft held on June 28. This selection was the Bruins’ third pick and second of the second round.
Pettersson, standing at 6-foot-2 and weighing 170 pounds, has gained attention as an offensive-minded defenseman. He played the majority of the 2024-25 season with the Växjö Lakers HC J20 club, scoring six goals and contributing 21 points in 39 games, despite finishing with a minus-5 rating.
He also had a brief stint with Växjö’s SHL team and shined in the playoffs for the J18 team, netting six goals and 11 points in just six games. Despite being ranked 94th by EliteProspects.com and 154th by McKeen’s Hockey, various outlets noted Pettersson as a ‘late riser’ prior to the draft.
“Pettersson has room to compete harder in tough areas,” said analyst Viktor Ahlund. “If he does, his ceiling shifts upward. Offensively, he has a decent skill set with a steady passing game and flashes of upside from the blue line.”
The Bruins’ pick originally belonged to the Carolina Hurricanes but was acquired during a trade deadline deal. This selection comes after the Bruins took two centers, including William Moore at No. 51, earlier in the draft.
Following the picks, the Bruins still have four selections remaining in the later rounds of the draft. Fan excitement remains high as the team hopes to develop Pettersson into a valuable part of their defense.
Recent Posts
- Thalia Besson Returns as Geneviève in ‘Emily in Paris’ Season 5
- Florinda Meza Faces Backlash After Series Premiere on Max
- Warriors Prepare for Free Agency as Kuminga’s Future Looms
- Severe Weather Threat Looms Over Indiana This Weekend
- San Francisco Pride Weekend Brings Joy and Celebration
- New Restaurant Owner Fulfills Lifelong Dream in Wausau
- Patriots Eye Player Contracts Amid League Negotiations
- Severe Thunderstorms Hit Midlands, Prompting Alerts and Dangers
- Elbert County Denies Xcel Energy’s $1.7 Billion Power Project Permits
- Exciting Diego Lopes vs. Jean Silva Main Event Set for Noche UFC
- Scattered Storms Move Through Central Ohio, No Severe Weather Expected
- Severe Storms Cause Flash Flood Emergency in New York, Three Dead
- Bare-Knuckle Boxing Returns to Birmingham for Title Fight
- Gervonta Davis and Lamont Roach Set for Highly Anticipated Rematch
- Ben Askren Named Grand Marshal Amid Health Challenge
- Bella Mir Eyes Olympics as UFC Journey Begins
- Mets Look for Second Straight Win Against Braves Tonight
- UWC Hosts First Strategic Meeting with Ukrainian Diaspora in Georgia
- Anderson Silva Celebrates MMA Debut Anniversary Amid Jon Jones Retirement
- Southern Europe Faces Early Heatwave, Public Warned of Extreme Conditions