Bruna Brasil and Others Shine at Road to UFC Semifinals

SHANGHAI, China — The Road to UFC Season 4 semifinals saw thrilling matches at Shanghai Indoor Stadium on August 22, 2025. Fighters competed for a chance to secure spots in upcoming finals for various weight classes.

One of the standout performances of the night came from Bruna Brasil, who edged out Shi Ming in a strawweight bout. Brasil was more active and effective, landing precise punches and kicks. All judges awarded the fight to Brasil, marking her return to the win column and bringing her record to 3-3 in the UFC.

In the featherweight bracket, Keiichiro Nakamura staged an impressive display against Kaiwen, winning by unanimous decision after outpacing him in later rounds. This victory sets up a final match with Sebastian Szalay, who secured a quick knockout against ChangMin Yoon early in their featherweight semifinal.

The lightweight semifinals featured SangWook Kim and Dom Mar Fan. Kim advanced by submitting Ren Yawei with a rear-naked choke, while Mar Fan defeated JaeHyun Park in a grappling-heavy bout, ensuring an exciting matchup between him and Kim in the finals.

In the bantamweight division, Sulangrangbo made history as the first Chinese fighter to advance to the finals after defeating Sim Kai Xiong by unanimous decision. His decisive performance highlighted his speed and accuracy throughout the fight.

The evening also featured notable UFC bouts, with Nyamjargal Tumendemberel securing his first victory in the organization by submitting Terrance Saeteurn with an anaconda choke, adding to the excitement of the event.

The Road to UFC event kept fans on the edge of their seats, showcasing the skills of fighters who aspire to make their mark on the mixed martial arts scene.