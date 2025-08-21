Entertainment
Bruna Marquezine Celebrates 30th Birthday with Celebrity Guests
Rio de Janeiro, Brazil — Bruna Marquezine celebrated her 30th birthday with a star-studded party on August 15 at Ilha Fiscal. The actress shared moments from the event on social media, including a heartfelt embrace with her ex-boyfriend João Guilherme.
In her album, Marquezine posted a video featuring highlights from the night, showcasing her time with various celebrity guests. One of the standout moments was a lively dance by Anitta, who wore a short, eye-catching dress, delighting attendees.
Marquezine was also spotted with her current partner, actor Danilo Mesquita, along with other notable guests like actress Sophie Charlotte and Rômulo Costa, owner of Furacão 2000, who was seen with his wife, Priscila Nocetti. Additionally, Charlotte posed with her boyfriend, rapper Xamã, dispelling rumors that they were barred from entering the venue.
The celebration featured live music, including performances from Zeca Pagodinho, a favorite of Marquezine. The actress was thrilled to take a photo with him, considering he is not fond of having his picture taken.
A memorable moment occurred when Marquezine shared a joyful dance with her mother, Neide, highlighting the festive atmosphere of the evening.
